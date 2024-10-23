The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) just announced a new documentary exploring the board’s successful efforts to drive nationwide demand for avocados over the past 20 years.

Avocado Nation: An American Success Story, now streaming at HassAvocadoBoard.com/HAPRIOImpact, looks at how the business opportunity for growers, including over 3,000 avocado producers in California, has transformed since the Hass Avocado Promotion, Research and Information Order (HAPRIO) created the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) in 2002.

The film examines the local and global impact of the industry's national marketing program, led by HAB since its inception.

“My family has been growing avocados for multiple generations,” said Chuck Bandy, a southern California producer for more than 35 years. “I appreciate that because HAB takes care of keeping demand high through promotion, I can focus on being hands-on in the groves doing my part to add value and security for my family and community.”

Independent researchers from the University of California, Davis found that HAB's strategic promotion helped drive over 260% growth in U.S. avocado consumption, far outpacing the 9% rise in overall fresh fruit consumption during the same period.

Growers in California and surrounding communities have reaped the benefits, and researchers believe the industry is poised for even more growth with continued investment in research and marketing.

“There are hundreds of people involved behind the scenes of California’s avocado industry,” said Scott Bauwens, a northern California grower and 23-year operations veteran. “We all count on each other and HAB to keep profits up so there’s a lot to be proud of when I see in the report that we achieved an ROI of 247% over the last two decades.”

Without the Hass Avocado Board and the member organizations’ ongoing support to grow consumption, the U.S. avocado industry might have faced diminished demand, increased supplies, and lower prices for producers and importers.

