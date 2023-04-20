West Texas A&M University launches National Fellowship for Rural Educational Leaders

West Texas A&M University in Canyon, TX, on April 19 announced the formation of a new Rural Community Leaders Fellowship. The fellowship was created the university professors, Drs. Brad Johnson and Shanna Peeples to identify and recognize particularly talented and service-oriented rural leaders after their dedication and effectiveness has been proven in the field. This is part of the educational leadership doctoral program.

According to a press release from West Texas A&M, an appointment gives educators the opportunity to pass on their hard-won wisdom to the next generation of rural leaders through collaboration with doctoral students and other fellows. This professional partnership will deepen the understanding of the doctoral faculty regarding rural communities, says Johnson, a clinical professor of education.

“Our doctoral students will benefit from the powerful combination of wisdom from our Fellows and cutting-edge research.” Johnson adds, “We believe that this innovative synthesis is the key to unlocking the full potential of the next generation of leaders for our rural communities,” Johnson said. “The RCL Fellowship provides a means to pass the lessons learned in the field directly to the next generation of rural leaders.”

The inaugural class of fellows is: