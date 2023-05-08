U.S. ITC rules for ongoing protection from Chinese fresh garlic

The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) on May 4 “determined that revocation of the existing antidumping duty order on fresh garlic from China would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time. As a result of the Commission’s affirmative determination, the existing order on imports of this product from China will remain in place.’

In other words, the U.S. will continue to be protected from unfair fresh garlic dumping from China.

A May 4 release indicated the full study The Commission’s public report Fresh Garlic from China (Inv. No. 731-TA-683 (Fifth Review), USITC Publication 5425, May 2023) will be made available online on June 9. This will contain the views of the Commission and information developed during the review.

This action comes under the five-year (sunset) review process required by the Uruguay Round Agreements Act.

The Uruguay Round Agreements Act requires the Department of Commerce to revoke an antidumping or countervailing duty order, or terminate a suspension agreement, after five years unless the Department of Commerce and the USITC determine that revoking the order or terminating the suspension agreement would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping or subsidies (Commerce) and of material injury (USITC) within a reasonably foreseeable time.