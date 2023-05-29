Strong volumes of mango arriving to the U.S.

The mango industry is enjoying excellent momentum, with record volumes of high-quality fruit arriving in the U.S. this year.

For the past three weeks, the fruit has topped the export volume charts with 4.4 million, 5.1 million, and 4.6 million boxes per week, according to data managed by the National Mango Board.

Mexico, Guatemala, and Nicaragua are projected to reach 106.3 million boxes in the 40 weeks of the season, a considerable increase year-on-year from the 97.7 million boxes in 2022.

The organization has engaged its growers, importers, and retailers to initiate key marketing strategies to boost sales of this super-fruit ahead of National Mango Month in June, and National Mango Day on July 22.

Traditionally, June and July are the highest volume months for mangos, however, the record numbers this year is further expanding the sales opportunities to more consumers.

To support the incoming mango supply, the National Mango Board has taken the initiative to activate key marketing campaigns such as: Cinco de Mango, Party with Mango, the smash hit "Origin Stories" and the addition of a shopping feature to its recipes through Chicory.

The objective of these programs is to showcase the flavor and vibrancy of mango as one of the most versatile superfruits heading into the warmer months.

"This great offer presents a tremendous opportunity for retailers to create colorful, large displays and showcase the availability of all the mango varieties now available in local grocery stores across the U.S.," said Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board.

"Plus, summer is the perfect time to grill mangoes or amp up your traditional summer dishes by adding a unique flavor, whether it's to a refreshing beverage, savory dinner or sweet snack."

The National Mango Board recommends retailers talk to their suppliers for specific availability and sizing information, and to the National Mango Board's retail marketing consultant for more information and resources - like our mango displays - to promote this summer favorite.