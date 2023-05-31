Peruvian table grape exports rise by 35% in 2023

Peru has continued to build a strong export business despite political unrest, with the country’s table grape deal growing strong and showing a 35% uptick year-on-year, commercial intelligence agency Fresh Fruit said in a recent report.

During the 2023, Peru has so far exported nearly 324,678 tons of fresh table grapes.

With large shipment peaks at the beginning of the year now coming to an end, the sector is currently experiencing a slower period of growth.

Exports come mainly from nine agro exporters. Procesadora Laran S.A.C. shipped 26% of total volumes to date, followed by Multifoods S.A.C., with 21% and Pura Fruit Company S.A., with 14%.

As for importers, Walmart leads shipments with 26%, followed by Transnational Foods LLC. with a 21% participation, and Hoofdman - Roodzant B.V. with another 12% of total volumes.