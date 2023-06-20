China lifts ban on Australian fruit

June 20 , 2023
Chinese officials have lifted a two-year-long trade ban on Australian products, including fruit, caused by political tensions between both nations after Australia called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic early 2020.

The decision will allow citrus, stone fruit, mango, and cherry producers to ship their products to a market worth millions of dollars. 

The ban which included coal, wine, timber, barley, beef, seafood, cotton and copper was estimated to cost Australian exporters about $20 billion a year.

“We hope all exports resume as soon as possible,” said the Chinese Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, during a press conference. 

Brett Kelly, Australian Mango Industry Association chief executive, tells 3AW radio that “China has always been a major opportunity and in particular with the middle class which is growing substantially. The potential is huge for Australian growers," he adds.

