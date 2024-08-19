Devastating strawberry losses in Queensland, Australia

August 19 , 2024
Devastating strawberry losses in Queensland, Australia

After four days of heavy rains, millions of dollar's worth of strawberries have been dumped or fed to cattle in southeast Queensland. 

The weather bureau warned locals of heavy rainfall and storms in Queensland's southeast and northern New South Wales. The State Emergency Service warned North Coast residents to prepare for heavy rain and flash flooding. 

Grower Taste 'n' See Strawberries in Bellmere reportedly lost an estimated 216,000 punnets of strawberries, nearly a million dollars in crop damage. 

According to President of Queensland Strawberry Growers, Adrian Schultz, it's still too early to determine the extent of the losses or "the impact of the unseasonal rain on retail prices." 

