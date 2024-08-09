Japan lifts restrictions on Australian table grapes

Japan has lifted restrictions on grape imports from Australia following several bilateral phytosanitary discussions. The easing of regulations and the agreement on quarantine standards now allow all table grape varieties from Australia to enter the country.

Murray Watt, Australia's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry said in a release that this is a "positive outcome for the Australian table grape industry, providing greater export opportunities to a priority market for Australia."

“Japan is Australia’s second-largest market for agriculture, forestry, and fisheries products and a valuable market for premium Australian fresh fruit,” Minister Watt added.

Previously, Australia was only able to export three table grape varieties to Japan, which, according to the organization, resulted in significant market losses.

The expansion of grape trade offers long-term growth opportunities for the Australian market. Industry experts estimate that this access will increase by approximately AU$30 million, reaching AU$50 million over the next few years.

Removing varietal restrictions for both mangoes and table grapes brings Australia a step closer to its goal of AU$100 billion by 2030.

Australia cultivates around 50 different grape varieties with red, black, and green skins. According to the Australian Table Grape Association, about 70% of Australia's annual grape harvest, approximately 220,000 tons, is exported.

China is Australia's largest grape trade partner, holding a 41% share, followed by Indonesia and Vietnam.

Japan currently ranks sixth in grape exports, holding a 5% share, due to previous restrictions. The Australian government aims to increase the value of the country's annual grape exports to Japan to approximately AU$50 million.