Grocery Delivery: Hy-Vee partners with Uber

Hy-Vee announced a new partnership with Uber that will make the Midwestern grocery stores shoppable for on-demand and scheduled delivery through the digital marketplace.

The partnership will serve more than 260 Hy-Vee locations and liquor storefronts across Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. These are available to shop through Uber and Uber Eats, according to a recent release.

Hy-Vee’s President, Aaron Wiese, says this ensures customers are comfortable placing an online order in any way, and that the partnership is a “win-win for both parties.”

Hy-Vee has run its own e-commerce service for the last decade, however, the Uber link allows it to expand its reach through digital marketplaces that have millions of users.

Uber One members have access to $0 delivery fees as well as 5% off Hy-Vee orders costing $35 or more.

Customers who shop Hy-Vee through Uber Eats will be able to get 50% off on their first order totaling more than $50, and shoppers in the grocer’s Kansas City service area can enter to win NFL tickets.