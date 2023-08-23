Port of Oakland to cut airport carbon emissions

Along the Port of Oakland’s road to zero emissions, the Port is developing an aggressive program to reduce carbon emissions at Oakland International Airport (OAK). OAK is owned and operated by the Port of Oakland.

Airport Carbon Accreditation is an international program that requires its airport members to commit to a complete review of greenhouse gas (GHG) inventories. Member airports must also pledge to decrease GHG emissions through the implementation of a variety of emissions reduction measures at their facilities.

“Joining this accreditation program demonstrates that the Port of Oakland is committed to reducing emissions at Oakland International Airport while it continues to improve its operations,” says Port of Oakland Executive Director, Danny Wan. “We have already cut emissions with electric plugins for airplanes at the gates and the use of battery electric equipment at the airport. Now we are identifying opportunities to decrease emissions even further and developing a plan to implement them.”

Oakland International Airport is pursuing a Level 2 certification under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program to reduce GHG emissions caused by the combustion of fuels as well as emissions caused by generating electricity from sources that are controlled or owned by the Port of Oakland. There are six levels of accreditation.

The Port of Oakland is proposing a non-binding target of a 50% reduction of GHG emissions, also known as carbon emissions, by 2030. The goal is to reach zero emissions operations at OAK by 2040.

The requirements for Level Two certification are:

Developing GHG emission Inventories for 2021 and 2022;

Reducing carbon emissions year over year;

Updating OAK’s Carbon Reduction Statement with a GHG reduction target; and

Developing a carbon management plan with initiatives identified to achieve emissions reductions.

Wan adds, “The Port of Oakland is continuing to incorporate climate resiliency into its planning efforts for development and operations at its facilities. Cutting harmful emissions is a major part of that plan.”

The United States and Canada have committed to achieving net zero emissions at airports by 2050. The Airport Carbon Accreditation program has 510 airports participating worldwide.