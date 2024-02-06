Kroger CFO departs for Costco

Grocer giant Kroger announced Feb. 6 that CFO Gary Millership is leaving the company after 15 years of service. Millership will take up the same position at Costco Wholesale, SN Supermarket News reports.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished at Kroger and have made the decision to transition into a new chapter in my career,” says Millerchip in a statement released by Kroger. “Kroger is well positioned for the future, and I wish the team continued success.”

Kroger group's former vice president, corporate controller, and chief accounting officer Todd Foley is set to serve the role on an interim basis until the grocer names a formal successor.

Costco CFO Richard Galanti will be leaving the role on March 15, continuing in an advisory role throughout the transition.

“Over his nearly forty-year tenure as chief financial officer at the company, Richard has made innumerable and invaluable contributions to its success," says Costco Chief Executive Officer Ron Vachris in a statement.

Featured photo by European Supermarket Magazine.