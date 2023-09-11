Peruvian Agrokasa sells to Grupo HAME

Agrokasa Holdings S.A., together with its subsidiary Sociedad Agricola Drokasa S.A. (jointly "Agrokasa") announced that their shareholders have entered into an agreement to sell 100% of their interest in Agrokasa to agro-industrial conglomerate Grupo HAME. The terms of the transaction were undisclosed. Agrokasa is based in Peru.

Agrokasa, founded in 1995 and today a leading vertically integrated grower, packer and shipper of avocados, table grapes, blueberries and asparagus, is consistently ranked as one of Peru’s largest produce exporters. During the past 27 years, Agrokasa has developed operations in Ica and Barranca in the Peruvian central coastline.

Grupo HAME is an agro-industrial conglomerate with 71 years of successful history. The acquisition of Agrokasa strengthens Grupo HAME position as a global player in the agro-industrial segment and adds diversification to its existing operations in bananas, palm oil and avocados.

"We are very grateful to our shareholders and board members who had the vision and patience to continuously support us in building this wonderful success story called Agrokasa. The future for Agrokasa and its 6,000 employees is very bright as we join the Grupo HAME family and continue to grow our business," says Agrokasa CEO Jose Antonio Castro, who took the post from Carlos Arrese last June and will continue to lead the company's development together with Agrokasa's key executives.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. served as Agrokasa's financial advisors. Paul Hastings LLP and Estudio Muñiz served as Agrokasa's legal advisors on the transaction. Macroinvest and RION M&A served as Grupo HAME's financial advisors and Philippi Prietocarrizosa Ferrero DU & Uría, Canovas Law, Greenberg Traurig LLP and Consortium Legal served as Grupo HAME's legal advisors.