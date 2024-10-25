Ecuador's Nobis Fruit Company launches blueberry exports to Hong Kong

Nobis Fruit Company has successfully started exporting AtlasBlue variety blueberries from Ecuador to Hong Kong, marking a significant advancement in its plan to strengthen international trade.

By September 2024, the Hong Kong market accounted for approximately 10% of the company's total exports. In a press release, the company said the achievement not only represents an important milestone for the company but also for the country, promoting Ecuadorian products in one of Asia's most dynamic markets.

Nobis Fruit Company has kicked off the blueberry export season, initially shipping three pallets weekly to Hong Kong. This volume is expected to double as the season progresses. Alongside blueberries, products like yellow pitaya and granadilla are also being exported.

To ensure quality and meet the demanding standards of the Hong Kong market, the organization has invested in advanced technology, including the acquisition of a sorting machine. This investment has improved efficiency in categorizing fruit by size and reducing manual errors, ensuring that the blueberries arrive at their destination with the right firmness and brix levels.

Luis Ponce, general manager of Nobis Fruit Company, stated: “The entry of our blueberries into Hong Kong is a significant step that reaffirms our commitment to quality and innovation. Thanks to the unique characteristics of our Ecuadorian soils, we can offer a differentiated product in the Asian market, meeting the high expectations of our customers.”

Despite the challenges posed by high air freight rates from Ecuador, the company has adapted its strategy, taking advantage of unique commercial opportunities and positioning Ecuador as an innovative and attractive source for importers.

The company also anticipates an increase in export volume to strategic markets such as the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Turkey, Spain, and the Netherlands during the 2024-2025 period.

The implementation of innovative packaging and a focus on the organoleptic characteristics of Ecuadorian blueberries have been key to the initial success of the exports. These initiatives, along with the experience gained in the Asian market, have allowed Nobis Fruit Company to establish itself as a leader in the export of quality fruits.