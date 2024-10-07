Fall Creek names Paul Nselel Commercial Director

Fall Creek Farm & Nursery, Inc., a leading blueberry nursery and genetics company serving the global produce industry, announced the appointment of Paul Nselel as leader of its global commercial organization. As a member of the company’s executive team, Nselel will lead Fall Creek’s commercial strategy, reporting directly to Co-CEO Cort Brazelton.

In his new role, Nselel will oversee Fall Creek’s commercialization efforts, ensuring value delivery to customers worldwide. He will work closely with regional executives across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia to serve Fall Creek’s customer base of blueberry growers and marketing organizations.

Fall Creek’s Sekoya® business unit will integrate with Nselel’s commercial organization while continuing parallel reporting to Fall Creek Co-CEO Oscar Verges.

“Paul brings a wealth of experience in agriculture and beyond,” Brazelton said. “I am excited for him to take on this role. The blueberry industry is undergoing significant transformation, and Paul’s experience, intellect, and values make him an ideal fit to guide Fall Creek’s commercial operations through this evolution as we strive to deliver ever more value to our customers.”

Nselel has over 25 years of experience across the agriculture, horticulture, and corporate sectors. He has held leadership positions at Monsanto, AgroFresh Solutions, and most recently served as president and CEO of AgReliant Genetics.

“Fall Creek is at the forefront of innovation in the blueberry industry, and I’m thrilled to join a company that is so deeply committed to its customers and their success,” Nselel said. “The global blueberry market is evolving rapidly, and Fall Creek is uniquely positioned to shape the future of the industry. I look forward to working with the team to support growers worldwide and drive continued growth.”

Nselel earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the Université de Poitiers in France and a MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Brazelton emphasized the importance of Nselel’s leadership as Fall Creek moves into a new phase of growth:

“Fall Creek’s culture is built on values of humility, integrity, passion, and excellence. I am confident Paul will lead with those same values as he guides our teams and helps us Build a World with Better Blueberries.™”