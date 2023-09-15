Chilean Hass avocado volumes remain stable

The Chilean Avocado Committee reports that projected volumes for 2023-24 will remain close to 2022-23 levels, at around 165,346 tons for the Hass variety.

Francisco Contardo, executive director at the committee, tells FreshFruitPortal.com that fruit size “is looking good”, but that will depend on water availability and location.

Regarding trade, the executive says that Chile’s main destination markets remain Europe, the U.S., China and Argentina.

“We estimate that around 90,000 tons will be exported, which is 60% of the total production. Our domestic market has such a strong demand that this figure may change as the season progresses,” he adds.

Chile’s share in the U.S. avocado market has slowed down in the past few years, as Mexico’s geographical proximity and abundant offer gives Chilean fruit little space.

However, the executive explains that the European market provides better opportunities.

“Europe is a good market, very demanding in terms of certifications, and for us that is also quite positive, since we fully comply with the needs of the market in terms of certifications and processes that go hand in hand with sustainability,” Contardo says.

As for domestic consumption, Chile continues to have one of the higher per capita consumption indexes in the world with 17 pounds. It is only surpassed by Mexico, at 19 pounds.