Mexican avocado prices impacted by high supply

As Mexican supplies continue to dominate the U.S. avocado market, specialized intelligence firm Avobook warned about price dips in larger-sized fruit in its week 38 report. Mexican avocados accounted for 87% of shipments.

In Europe, the arrival centers of Spain and the Netherlands show a trend opposed to that of North America, as prices have risen and are expected to remain high for at least 6 weeks. Peru's shipments are down, but it is still the main supplier. In addition, the total volume increased by 5% compared to the previous week.

Asia is up in total avocado imports, with 44 containers arriving from Peru and Chile, with prices remaining high and with minor differences between sizes.

The Global Avocado Summit, organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and the Yentzen Group, will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center in Chile.