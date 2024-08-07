Week 31 saw a significant price increase for Mexican avocado exports in the United States market, specialized intelligence firm Avobook details in its latest report. With tighter supplies, prices soared to $5.03 for #48 sizes and $4.85 for #60s.

Mexico again led shipments to the U.S., closely followed by Peru and California.

As for the European market, week 31 brought an uptick in shipments, with Peru leading exports and accounting for 75% of the volume. South Africa took the second place.

Meanwhile, in Chile, shipments decreased 57% year-on-year and 8% compared to the previous week. Prices remain stable, going from $4.42 (#20 and #22 sizes) to $3.64 (#30s).

