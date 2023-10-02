South Africa citrus celebrates “sustained growth” in U.S. market

South African citrus exporters are sharing positive news regarding exports to the U.S. market.

Demand in the American market has increased, followed by an increase in production volumes. Summer Citrus from South Africa has experienced a sustained program growth of almost 2.5 times from 2019 to 2022.

“As we are now in our 25th season of shipping citrus to the U.S., the expansion of our total supply chain is another reason for us to celebrate. We are in a good position to sustain the planned future growth of the program within the next 3-5 years. By adding the seasonal container port into Philadelphia along with our dedicated conventional vessel, we now have sufficient shipping opportunities. We have also expanded the cold storage facilities here in South Africa focusing on the U.S. program to sustain our shipping plan,” Suhanra Conradie, CEO, Summer Citrus from South Africa, says in the company's newsletter shared Sept. 28.

During the season, the company shipped its largest container on record, reaching 250 40-foot containers with the MSC Mattina. Then it loaded the MSC Capucine in early August carrying 290 40-foot containers, equivalent to almost 6,000 pallets.

Even though the season is ending, Summer Citrus will continue shipping Navels, Easy Peelers, and Midknights throughout October.

According to a USDA report from July, South African citrus exports to the U.S. were expected to grow in 2023 despite mixed production trends among citrus varieties.

Additionally, South Africa’s exports to the U.S. are expected to continue to grow, benefiting from duty-free access under the African Growth Opportunity Act.

In 2022, orange exports to the U.S. increased to a record of 59,192 metric tons, 25% year-on-year.