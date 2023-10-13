At the upcoming Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, scheduled for Oct. 19-21, CMI, one of Washington State’s largest growers, shippers, and packers of conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries, will introduce a new look for Kanzi apples.

“Revamping the Kanzi design aligns U.S. Kanzi apples with the success of the global brand,” explains Danelle Huber, CMI’s senior marketing manager. “The splash graphic behind the apple represents energy, excitement, action—all the ways Kanzi will invigorate your life with its intense, exceptional flavor. Paired with the catchy call to action—‘Yes You Kanzi!’—it’s sure to engage.”

CMI’s Activation Station allows visitors to check out the new branding firsthand, participate in games, and socialize, Huber adds.

Wenatchee’s superb weather conditions produced what Loren Foss, CMI’s sales manager, calls a ‘vintage’ crop.

“Our Kanzi harvest is underway and we’re excited for our customers to taste the intense flavor and superior texture of Kanzi apples,” says Foss, “Warm days and cool nights, delivering an optimal temperature split, produced perfect apple-growing weather.”

Huber also emphasizes that Kanzi apples are the optimal choice for apple pies; with the holiday baking season just around the corner, retailers should seize this opportunity.

“Our Flavogram program educates shoppers about high-flavor branded varieties they might not know,” Huber says, “empowering them to explore new varieties and trade up to premium choices like Kanzi–an elevated alternative to the traditional Granny Smith for apple pies.”