Guatemala export crisis hits $1. 5 million in losses

Following foul play accusations during the past presidential elections, 48 indigenous cantons and other social actors initiated a series of protests and blockades in Guatemala. These actions led to a national strike that has now induced an export crisis of $1.524 million in losses.

The Guatemalan Exporters Association (AGEXPORT) reports that exports have been severely affected, with significant losses in the consumer goods industry, the textile and apparel industry, and the fruit and vegetable sector, which includes coffee, bananas, and vegetables.

Exports of these products represent a substantial part of the Guatemalan economy. The U.S. and the EU are the main destinations for the country’s exports, accounting for 75% and 25% of shipments, respectively.

During the first 10 days of blockades in Guatemala, AGEXPORT reported that losses amounted to $292 million. More than 800 containers of raw materials and inputs could not be transported to companies for production, affecting small and medium businesses that generate more than 1.5 million jobs.

"We estimate that 8% of the avocado harvest will be lost because the fruit is about to be harvested from the trees. Three months of work and the income of thousands of families for the coming season are in danger," AGEXPORT General Director Amador Carballido told FreshFruitPortal.com.

Given the inability to collect, process and export production as a result of the aforementioned blockades, there is a risk that workers in the sector will not receive their expected income, which is destined to support their families.

In addition, more than 25,000 employees are having difficulty reaching their workplaces.