Foundation For Fresh Produce awarded Gold Plate

The FMI Foundation has announced that the Foundation For Fresh Produce (FFP) is the latest recipient of its Gold Plate Award.

The award is “for its successful efforts in connecting National Family Meals Month and National Fruits & Veggies Month,” a release says, which are both celebrated in September.

The accolade recognizes exceptional initiatives created by food retailers, suppliers and community collaborators to promote more families sharing meals together at home. Recognized in the Community Collaborator category, the Have A Plant at Family Meals initiative magnified the importance of shared meals which can be amplified by including delicious fruits and vegetables.

The content was disseminated through various parts of the FFP’s digital ecosystem, including on fruitsandveggies.org, social media channels through Facebook live Cook Alongs, in consumer and influencer newsletters, and was also amplified through Have A Plant Ambassador channels, as well as sharing tools in the NFVM 2023 Toolkit.

“Receiving the Gold Plate Award from the FMI Foundation underscores our commitment to supporting increased produce consumption and how collaboration in our industry is key to breaking through to consumers,” says Katie Calligaro, Director, Marketing & Communications for FFP at the International Fresh Produce Association.

Family meals play a pivotal role every day, and especially during NFVM which is why each year’s campaign highlights this key intersection. Encouraging shared meals improves overall fruit and vegetable consumption, as well as fosters a positive environment that deepens relationships and ultimately improves physical health and mental wellbeing, FMI says.

“Making it easy for both the industry, retail dietitians and of course consumers, with unified messaging that incorporates eating more fruits and vegetables at family meals is a tactic proved to be successful and that we intend to continue not just September, but all year long,” Calligaro adds.