SEKOYA recruits new team members to meet increasing demand - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

The SEKOYA® B2B Network, known for its high-end blueberry varieties, continues to grow, bringing in two new team members from the industry to meet the increasing worldwide demand. Marianela Rodriguez Bejarano joined the team in October 2023 as additional Business Operations Specialist, and Mark W. David will strengthen the team as General Manager in the Americas.

“We are very pleased that Marianela and Mark chose to join us. With the strong talent in our SEKOYA® Team, we are well-equipped to execute our goals for 2024,” says Holger Brandt, General Manager of SEKOYA®. Marianela and Mark both have worked in the industry for many years and bring the fundamental experience we were looking for.

Marianela’s 14 years of management and project development experience in the fresh produce business make her a valuable asset as Business Operations Specialist for SEKOYA®. In her career, Marianela has managed the commercial businesses of citrus giant CPF (Consorcio de Productores de Fruta) in Peru, interacting with 55 associates/growers and more than 100 clients. In 2017, Marianela joined SanLucar Fruit in Spain where she spearheaded projects for exotic fruits, managing the company’s procurement of 7 different products. Her insights in field production and export operations positions the SEKOYA®B2B platform well in their global expansion strategy.

“I am very happy and excited to start a new chapter in my professional life and be part of the SEKOYA® Family. Although blueberries are a new product for me, I am sure my background and experience qualify me well in supporting the inspiring vision and approach that attracted me to SEKOYA® in the first place. I look forward to the many new insights and great experiences that lie ahead.”

Mark David takes on the role of General Manager North America where he will lead SEKOYA®’s strategy and innovation projects as the B2B Network continues its global expansion.

Mark brings over 15 years of Sales and Marketing experience in the fresh produce industry having worked for large growers in Australia and across the Americas. With most of his career focused on supplying major retailers around the globe, this role positions him well to drive SEKOYA®’s strategic initiatives and continued growth trajectory.

Prior to joining SEKOYA®, Mark served as Director of Sales for four years with United Exports (OZblu®). He earned a Bachelor of Business Degree and Diploma in Marketing from Auckland University in New Zealand.

“I’m humbled to join the team at SEKOYA®. I’ve admired the progress they have made in the premium blueberry category, especially as it relates to innovation and providing a solution for 52-week supply with the new SEKOYA® high chill varieties. I look forward to putting my experience in building brands and growing customer engagement to use at SEKOYA®. Our goal is to drive both consumption and category growth by ensuring customers can have the best eating blueberry experience every week of the year. I’m excited to work with the talented team at SEKOYA®, our grower members and retailers to achieve this.”