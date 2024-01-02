Ecuadorian banana exports regain steam in 2023

After two years of figures marked by the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2023 brought an improvement in export volumes for Ecuadorian bananas, with 316.35 million boxes shipped to international markets, according to a recent report by the Association of Ecuadorian Banana Exporters (AEBE) latest report.

The report has statistical data collected by DATACOMEX and the Banana Statistical Observatory, considering consolidated figures up to November 2023.

During 2021 and 2022, the sector experienced an accumulated 14% drop in shipments, with the European Union and Russia as the main destinations. Although figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, exports rose 6% in 2023.

The EU and Russia maintained their positions as main markets, accounting for 29% and 21% of total shipments, respectively.

In 2023, 91.86 million 40-pound boxes were shipped to the EU, while in 2022 exports to said market totaled 78.00 million boxes, an 18% increase for this destination.

In the case of Russia, shipments totaled 67.28 million boxes in 2023, with a slight 4% decrease year-on-year, as shipments stood at 70.08 million boxes in 2022.

As for other markets, the U.S. posted a moderate increase in imports of this product, totaling 28.44 million boxes in 2023 with a 9% share of shipments.

Africa also reported an increase in Ecuadorian banana imports. In 2023, 3.83 million additional boxes were exported to this region, reaching 17.64 million boxes and a 6% share of overall shipments.

On the other hand, Asia bought 3.62 million additional boxes compared to 2022, reaching a 6% share.

In total, the ten main brands of Ecuador shipped 118.16 million boxes to international destinations, thus placing 37.35% of the domestic banana supply abroad. Dole and Global Village stand out as the main ones.