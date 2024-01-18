Organic sales continue upward trend

Despite a difficult market environment, with high inflation and a significantly increased cost of living, Austria remains at the top of global organic production and consumption. In 2022, organic sales reached a new high of $2.94 billion and remained at a high level during 2023.

Due to changing government support measures in the 1990s, a large number of farms shifted to organic production, which is why Austria has the highest percentage of agricultural land under organic management within the EU.

Per capita expenditures of organic sales in Austria are one of the highest in the world. Organic food products have developed from a niche market to having a significant market share.

According to RollAMA, a quarterly agricultural and food marketing study conducted by keyQuest, almost all Austrian households purchase organic products at least occasionally.

The frequency and quantity of organic are on a rising trend. The RollAma survey shows sales (food retail, direct sales and organic specialist retailers, catering) of $2.94 billion (€2.69 billion) for the overall organic market in 2022, a new high.

Despite the difficult market environment due to high inflation, sales increased by over 5% or $177 million (€162 million) compared to 2021. That is a half-billion increase compared to 2019 sales.