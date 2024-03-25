Strong domestic blueberry supply forecast by California Giant Berry Farms - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

WATSONVILLE, CA (Mar 25, 2024) – It’s a bountiful spring of blueberries for California Giant Berry Farms, as the company forecasts significant volumes of domestic blueberries ahead. The grower’s high yields and exceptional quality continue as consumer demand persists.

“We’re forecasting a strong harvest of domestic conventional and organic blueberries in the immediate months, from several different growing regions including California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. This will all be followed by a large blueberry crop coming from the Pacific Northwest growing regions in early July,” shared Thomas Smith, director of sales at California Giant Berry Farms.

Conventionally grown Florida blueberries have just begun harvesting and we expect peak volumes by mid-to-late April. Georgia production is forecasted to start in early April and will hit peak production in early May. Concurrently, the North Carolina growing region will add to volumes that bolster the southeast season.

Promotable volumes from the opposite side of the states—California’s Central Valley—will provide ample supplies of fresh blueberries from mid-May through mid-to-late June.

California Giant’s Oxnard California organic blueberry crop has been harvesting since early 2024 and will hit peak production volume in early April, before a steady decline in May. The Central Valley organic blueberry crop will begin peak production in late April with production continuing through May.

“We’re on the right track to have a very good supply of high-quality blueberries throughout the domestic season,” added Smith.

Through the shared industry goal to drive significant increases in blueberry consumption, California Giant continues to deliver the best berry experience by providing a year-round supply of sustainably grown fresh berries that represent the highest standards for quality and consistency.

# # #

ABOUT CALIFORNIA GIANT BERRY FARMS

At California Giant Berry Farms, the difference is Giant. As the most resilient berry company in the world, we strive to deliver premium berries while nourishing our communities. Our year-round supply of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries set the standard for quality and consistency and provides retailers, foodservice, and consumers with the best berry experience. Over four decades, we have evolved into a global family united by a passion for delivering excellence. Quality, consistency and community inspire the mission and values that sustain us.