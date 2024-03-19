Polish farmers block German border crossing

March 19 , 2024
Farmer protests are showing no signs of slowing down in Europe, where demonstrations began taking off in December. 

The conflict between the agricultural industry and the EU’s environmental policies is now seeing border crossings blocked by trucks and barricades.

Rural Solidarity, Poland’s largest farmers union, called for a strike in early 2024 to protest the European Green Deal. The initiative aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2025. 

However, Poland argues that their reliance on coal as their main power source makes it impossible for them to adhere to this new policy.

Despite an opt-out being included for Poland regarding the new environmental policies, continued grain imports from Ukraine have also raised concerns among Polish farmers. 

In an effort to support the war-stricken nation, the European Commission renewed the suspension of import duties and quotas for Ukrainian grains until 2025. This led to new protests and blockades, which have once again closed crossings along the German border.

On Monday, DW.com reported that “farmers parked their tractors on the A2 highway, blocking traffic in both directions at the Swiecko and Gubinek crossings, both western towns in Poland.”

Roadblocks were first reported in checkpoints with Ukraine, but have now expanded to Poland’s western border. Another blockade of the same highway was reported last month.

EU response

The now four-month long protests come as the European agricultural industry demands urgent reforms to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), one of the main pieces of legislation from the European Union, which includes the European Green Deal.

Farmers and livestock breeders have complained of excessive bureaucracy and little to no regulation of cheap agricultural imports from non-EU countries, among other issues.

The EU has offered concessions to the CAP, but has yet to negotiate said arrangements between EU member states and the European Parliament.

Polish authorities are scheduled to negotiate with the sector this Tuesday, March 19.

