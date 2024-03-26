Rescue efforts underway after cargo ship crash causes Baltimore bridge collapse

Breaking news out of Baltimore this morning after a cargo ship hit Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.

While two people have already been rescued, authorities say the focus at the moment is on rescuing those who may still be in the water. It remained unclear how many people were on the bridge at the moment of the collapse, but more water recoveries and rescues were expected.

Rescue workers are currently conducting a search and rescue operation. Due to the freezing conditions in the water, they say time is of the essence.

It is still unclear what caused the Singapore-flagged vessel, Dali, to veer off its route around 1:35 a.m. Eastern and crash against a support beam on the 1.6-mile-long, four-lane bridge.

The ship, chartered to Maersk, was leaving the Port of Baltimore, one of the main container ports in the United States. The incident threatens to disrupt shipping operations at a major U.S. trade hub for autos, container traffic, and international cargo, CNN reports.

"We are closely following the investigations conducted by authorities and Synergy, and we will do our utmost to keep our customers informed," Maersk said in a statement.

The Port of Baltimore said vessel traffic in and out of the port is suspended until further notice.

“This does not mean the Port of Baltimore is shut down. We are still processing trucks inside our terminal,” the port said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Transportation Authority began rerouting drivers to avoid the I-695 Key Bridge.

“Motorists must avoid this southeast corridor of I-695. I-695 Outer Loop closed at MD 10 (exit 2) and Inner Loop closed at MD 157/Peninsula Expressway (exit 43). Harbor Crossings alternate routes will be I-95 or I-895 tunnels,” the authority wrote Tuesday morning. “Vehicles transporting hazardous materials prohibited in tunnels should use the western section of I-695 around tunnels. This includes vehicles carrying bottled propane gas in excess of 10 pounds per container (maximum of 10 containers), bulk gasoline, explosives, significant amounts of radioactive materials.”

The bridge collapse is expected to disrupt operations at the port for some time and ships will be forced to divert to other East Coast terminals. Last year, the Port of Baltimore was one of the leading ports for farming and construction machinery, as well as imported sugar and gypsum.