The California Avocado Commission projects that the 2025 California avocado harvest will now be 375 million pounds, regardless of extremely high winds dampening early season projections. This season's crop estimate is the largest for the locally grown fruit since 2020.

The organization says the optimism is mainly due to investments made by California avocado growers, who have planted more trees and improved the average per-acre yield.

Natural factors will influence fruit sizing. However, growers expect favorable weather, and some are even picking the fruit now in time for Big Game promotions during the Super Bowl.

California Avocado Commission has also announced the launch of its latest evolution of the “What’s Inside a California Avocado” creative campaign through advertising and social media in spring in preparation for the season.

“This season, with additional volume projected compared to the last few years, we are excited to provide continued support to loyal partners and reach out to more customers whose strategic priorities and shopper profiles align with ours,” said CAC Vice President of Marketing Terry Splane. “We’re looking forward to heightened creativity in our customer programs and our consumer marketing support.”

Peak availability is expected to be spring to summer this year.