Mexican supplies continue to dominate US avocado imports

During the fourth week of January 2025, the global avocado market experienced notable shifts in both volume and pricing. In the United States, the third week set a new shipment record, with Mexican supplies commanding an impressive 91% market share.

Conversely, European avocado volumes declined by 10%. Israel maintained a strong foothold, accounting for 41% of the European market, while shipments from Colombia and Morocco saw a significant reduction.

Avocado arrivals in Colombia increased by 13% compared to the previous week. Meanwhile, the market in China remained steady, albeit with modest volumes from Chile. Anticipation builds for the upcoming entry of Peruvian avocados, which is expected to further change the market dynamics.

Full report here.

