The U.S. avocado market currently shows a tie between Peruvian and California supplies, intelligence company Avobook's week 30 report stated. The South American powerhouse and the Golden State held a 25% share, with volumes forecasted to reduce as of mid-August as the Mexican offer increases.

In Europe, Peru continues to dominate the market, accounting for nearly 90% of overall shipments. However, this represented a 16% drop compared to the previous week.

As for Asia, shipments to China are lower than to Japan for the first time this year. Fruit from Colombia and Chile are expected to enter Europe in week 33.

