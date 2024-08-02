Consumers prefer branded apples, study shows

A study shows that high-flavor branded apples like Ambrosia Gold, EverCrisp, JUICI, and Kanzi outperform legacy varieties.

The study included a wide range of panelists and focused on apple purchases, varietal knowledge, motivators for purchases, and preferences for appearance and flavor.

CMI Orchards, a Washington State growers' organization, partnered with Category Partners to create a blind taste test where participants compared high-flavor branded varieties to mainstream apples with comparable flavor profiles.

Ambrosia Gold® vs. Gala, EverCrisp® vs. Fuji, JUICI® vs. Honeycrisp, and Kanzi® vs. Pink Lady®.

Vice President of Marketing at CMI Orchards, Rochelle Bohm, says data showed that consumers were not only willing but eager to trade up to premium apple varieties.

Bohm reports Ambrosia Gold®, EverCrisp®, JUICI®, and Kanzi® consistently received higher ratings for flavor, texture, and appearance.

CMI Orchards' study underscores the importance of high-flavor branded apples in retail.

Ambrosia Gold apple was the overall favorite, with 85% of participants ranking them in their top three favorites, and 75% preferring them over legacy varieties. The variety also earned top marks for flavor, rating, appearance, and texture.

Ninety percent of panelists favored EverCrisp over Fuji, where EverCrisp earned high marks for texture and flavor. Sixty percent of panelists preferred JUICI apples over Honeycrisp, scoring higher marks for flavor. Participants were impressed by Kanzi®, with seventy percent preferring it to Pink Lady, earning Kanzi® excellent ratings in flavor, appearance, and texture.