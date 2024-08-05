Mango shipments from Mexico to the United States on the rise

In the week ending July 27, the volume of mangos exported from Mexico to the U.S. market was 3,795,933 boxes (4 kg), according to the National Mango Board's (NMB) week 30 report.

According to the report, the amount was higher than that recorded in the same period last year, when 3,525,532 boxes were shipped.

Currently, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Southern Sinaloa, and Northern Sinaloa are harvesting and/or packing mangoes, waiting for the Brazilian season to begin, projected for week 31.

The top three mango varieties shipped to the U.S. market were Kent (63%), Keitt (20%), and Ataulfo (14%).

There is also a limited supply of Tommy Atkins, Manilla Rosa, Thai, Nam Doc Mai, Mallika, and Manilla.

The NMB reported that the volume of mangoes to be shipped during the period from week 31 (August 3) through week 36 (September 7) is estimated to be 5% higher than last year, with arrivals expected during weeks 32 through 37.