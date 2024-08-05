Mango shipments from Mexico to the United States on the rise

August 05 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Mango shipments from Mexico to the United States on the rise

In the week ending July 27, the volume of mangos exported from Mexico to the U.S. market was 3,795,933 boxes (4 kg), according to the National Mango Board's (NMB) week 30 report.

According to the report, the amount was higher than that recorded in the same period last year, when 3,525,532 boxes were shipped.

Currently, Colima, Jalisco, Nayarit, Southern Sinaloa, and Northern Sinaloa are harvesting and/or packing mangoes, waiting for the Brazilian season to begin, projected for week 31.

The top three mango varieties shipped to the U.S. market were Kent (63%), Keitt (20%), and Ataulfo (14%).

There is also a limited supply of Tommy Atkins, Manilla Rosa, Thai, Nam Doc Mai, Mallika, and Manilla.

The NMB reported that the volume of mangoes to be shipped during the period from week 31 (August 3) through week 36 (September 7) is estimated to be 5% higher than last year, with arrivals expected during weeks 32 through 37.

You might also be interested in


Jalisco projects an increase in avocado production this season
Storms cause delays at South African ports
Peru and China update phytosanitary protocols for air shipments of table grapes
Agronometrics in Charts: Northern Peru's table grape exports decline, while south experiences growth in 2023-24
Colombian passion fruits ready to enter the US market
Europe: Georgia's peach exports increase by whooping 90%
US stops Mexican avocado and mango inspections in Michoacán
Colombian avocado presence in US continues to grow

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands