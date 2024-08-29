Naturipe Farms celebrates peak raspberry harvest

Leading global berry producer, Naturipe Farms, announced today that this season's crop is breaking company records. Coming from both Baja and Central Mexico, their proprietary conventional and organic varieties will be available in high quantities for raspberry lovers everywhere.

According to Fernando Aguiar, Director of Business Development at Naturipe Farms, after cultivating the raspberries for decades, this year's crop has been some of its best, both in terms of yield and quality.

According to the press release, the record volumes can be attributed to two things. First, Naturipe Farms has seen customer demand for raspberries rising, and as a response, has expanded its acreage in all growing areas. Secondly, Naturipe’s proprietary raspberry varieties are performing exceptionally well this season thanks to favorable environmental and growing factors.

Naturipe Farms anticipates strong volumes of both conventional and organic raspberries through the end of the year.