The Top Seven

These are FreshFruitPortal.com's top seven stories of the week.

In 2022-23, Mexico exported a little over 1.18 million tons of avocados to the U.S., according to data from Mexico’s National Customs Agency (ANAM). The Hass variety, a world-renowned cultivar, was the top variety, cementing its stronghold on the global market.

Grupo Enorma Founder Luis Enrique Ortiz told FreshFruitPortal.com that around 70% of avocados shipped to the U.S. from Mexico are of the Hass variety. The Méndez variety follows with a 25% share, and other crops such as Jiménez, Flor de María, and Maluma make up for the other 5%.

Week 31 saw a significant price increase for Mexican avocado exports in the United States market, specialized intelligence firm Avobook details in its latest report. With tighter supplies, prices soared to $5.03 for #48 sizes and $4.85 for #60s.

Mexico again led shipments to the U.S., closely followed by Peru and California.

In a significant milestone for the new blueberry season, Hortifrut Ecuador shipped the first container of blueberries of the Rocío variety from the Zapotillo Canton to the United States on July 30, 2024. This first shipment marks the beginning of a promising season for the company in the Province of Loja.

Colombia's citrus production is one of the country's main agricultural and economic drivers. In 2023, the country produced a total of 13.2 million tons of citrus fruit.

Colombia's Santander Department, located in the country's North-Central region, is the leader in citrus production and cultivated area. The region represents 24% of the country's total production, with 27,000 hectares planted.

The Spanish agricultural association ASAJA-Murcia estimates that there will be a decrease in both Fino and Verna lemon production. The organization estimates Fino lemons will see a 20% drop and Verna varieties of up to 30%.

The latest Hass Avocado Market Global Industry Overview and Forecast report for 2022-27 shows the industry's total revenue is expected to grow by a little over 5% in five years.

The increase in revenue is attributed to a growing number of health-conscious consumers and a rising middle-class population becoming aware of the value of healthy foods and their health benefits.

Early in the California table grape season, producers are pleased with the year's development, with fruit in good condition and a responsive market.

We spoke with David Espinoza of Hronis Inc. for an update on the season. Espinoza explained that although they have been harvesting for just a month, the season has progressed quickly, and the market is showing solid weekly consumption.