BioHASS: Avocado waste as fuel

Avocado is among the most exported fruits from Chile. Recognized both internationally and in Chile’s domestic market, its large-scale production also generates a significant amount of waste that can be repurposed.

This repurposing has been demonstrated by research from two industrial engineering students at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV), who developed a program that transforms avocado waste into combustion pellets based on circular economy principles.

PUCV released a statement announcing that the initiative, led by students Tomás Cancino and Mario Yakasovic, aims to reduce environmental impact by reusing avocado industry waste, creating a sustainable alternative to non-renewable fuels like coal and wood pellets.

According to the university, the project proposes the collection and processing of avocado seeds for pellet production, utilizing technology to dry and shrink the seeds.

The result is an efficient, cost-effective fuel that reduces environmental impact.

“Our goal is to convert these waste materials into a clean energy solution while simultaneously supporting community development by creating economic value from what is currently considered waste,” explains the BioHASS team in statements collected by PUCV.

BioHASS also noted that “the tests conducted so far have yielded positive results regarding the product’s viability, but investment in machinery is necessary to refine the production process.”

This transformation of waste into energy represents innovation in the use of organic materials. Project director, Tomás Cancino, said that as a team, “we hope our project not only benefits the community but also allows us to grow as professionals and students.”

BioHass promotes sustainability while positioning itself as a competitive alternative in the energy market.

The project is supported by the IMPULSA Program of the Innovation Directorate at PUCV.