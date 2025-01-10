Sales of Queen Garnet plums in Australia start

WA Farm Direct announced the start of Queen Garnet plum sales in time for the summer season in Western Australia. Known for their distinct characteristics and numerous health benefits, Queen Garnet plums stand out from other branded varieties. They provide consumers with a consistently high-quality eating experience and a well-defined nutritional profile.

Protected under PBR, the Queen Garnet plum is nurtured by Nutrafruit and its global network of growers, market agents, and ingredient processors. Nutrafruit is an Australian-owned company based in Queensland. The international license allows Nutrafruit to work with partners exclusively and develop unique products with high degrees of protection and quality assurance.

The Queen Garnet’s vibrant dark skin and deep red flesh make it nutrient-rich. These colors are a natural sign of its antioxidant compounds, including anthocyanins and flavanols.

Incorporating Queen Garnet plums into your diet may bolster your body’s antioxidant defenses. Naturally occurring compounds like anthocyanins and flavanols are associated with reducing oxidative stress and protecting body cells from free radical damage. Each time you indulge in a fresh Queen Garnet plum, you make a naturally nourishing choice to enhance a health-conscious lifestyle.

Production for the 2025 season will begin early, with the first WA harvest commencing early January 2025. WA Farm Direct exclusively distributes Queen Garnett in WA.

Additionally, Nutrafruit will export a significant portion of the upcoming crop to markets across China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and other Southeast Asian countries, with an estimated 500 tons expected to be shipped throughout Australia.

Photo by Nutrafruit