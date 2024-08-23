China's leading blueberry importer and Peru's Camposol welcome the blueberry season

China's leading blueberry importer Shanghai Pengsheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Peru's largest agricultural company, Camposol, hosted a launch ceremony in the Hubei Province, for the first time, to welcome the new season's first shipment of Peruvian blueberries to the country.

The event took place in the Shouhengcheng Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market in Hubei province, a key fruit hub in central China and the location's largest fruit and vegetable wholesale market.

This first shipment of Camposol blueberries to China amounts to a total of 7,800 cartons. The blueberries will be distributed across the region at chain retailers like Jinguoyuan (金果源), Jiayijia (加一加), Xianfeng Fruit and Shine Orchard (天香果园).

The last blueberry season in Peru was delayed due to El Niño's weather impact. The delay, combined with poor shipping efficiency, resulted in an arrival delay this season.

According to a Camposol press release, the organization's team took proactive measures and carefully selected high-quality blueberries to cater to the Chinese market preferences.

In the statement, Camposol also highlights that its blueberry variety development program has been in place for eight years and is now in the process of varietal replacement.

By 2025, they expect to execute 300 Ha of new larger, crisper, sweeter blueberries better suited for local climate and long-distance transportation, great news for the country which is set on serving China's rise in demand for blueberries.

Pengsheng is set to import approximately 450 containers of Peruvian blueberries this season. Despite a reduction in the Peruvian blueberry supply early in the season, Pengsheng still expects to achieve at least a 20% increase in imports in comparison to last season.