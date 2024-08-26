Berries Paradise elects César Ortiz as new CEO

Berries Paradise announced a leadership transition as the company enters what they say is an exciting new chapter. After a decade of successful leadership under Roberto Samano, Berries Paradise extended its gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the company’s growth and success. Roberto’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in establishing Berries Paradise as a leader in the industry.

As the company looks to the future, Berries Paradise welcomes César Ortiz as the new Chief Executive Officer. César brings a fresh perspective that promises to drive innovation and continued growth, the company said in a release, adding that his leadership will be key as Berries Paradise embarks on the next phase of its journey, focused on achieving new milestones.

“We believe that César’s addition to our team will inject new energy and ideas, ensuring that we continue on our path of growth and organizational consolidation," the company said.

They said they look forward to building a bright and successful future for Berries Paradise under César’s leadership.