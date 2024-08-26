Berries Paradise elects César Ortiz as new CEO

August 26 , 2024
Industry Announcements More News
Berries Paradise elects César Ortiz as new CEO

 Berries Paradise announced a leadership transition as the company enters what they say is an exciting new chapter. After a decade of successful leadership under Roberto Samano, Berries Paradise extended its gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the company’s growth and success. Roberto’s dedication and vision have been instrumental in establishing Berries Paradise as a leader in the industry.

As the company looks to the future, Berries Paradise welcomes César Ortiz as the new Chief Executive Officer. César brings a fresh perspective that promises to drive innovation and continued growth, the company said in a release, adding that his leadership will be key as Berries Paradise embarks on the next phase of its journey, focused on achieving new milestones.

“We believe that César’s addition to our team will inject new energy and ideas, ensuring that we continue on our path of growth and organizational consolidation," the company said. 

They said they look forward to building a bright and successful future for Berries Paradise under César’s leadership.

You might also be interested in


California Giant Berry Farms forecasts strong blueberry season
Maersk strengthens logistics presence in Colombia
Fresh Farms expands 'Taste To Believe' grape campaign
Oppy welcomes fresh crop apples and year-round offerings
Superfresh Growers kicks off Oregon blueberry season
Goldenberry Farms introduces Sweet Sugar Mango® retail pack
FEDEFRUTA's president urges Chilean government to continue the dialogue with China to avoid consequences
South Africa's Grape Industry Association appoints new CEO

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands