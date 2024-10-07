Cornell University's AgriTech releases two new raspberry varieties

Cornell University's AgriTech berry breeding program announced the release of two new red raspberry varieties, Crimson Beauty and Crimson Blush.

The seeds were developed in 2016 and plants were first grown and selected for further evaluation in 2017.

Crimson Beauty

Crimson beauty is a large, bright, glossy red variety with a strong raspberry flavor that has tropical overtones and bears in the late summer to early fall.

Courtney Weber, professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science Horticulture Section in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and head of Cornell AgriTech’s berry breeding program, said he wanted to bridge the gap between late July when the summer raspberries finish harvest and when fall fruiting varieties typically start to ripen in August.

the variety was bred for growing in high tunnels, a common practice in the raspberry industry to reduce rain exposure, waste and rotting.

Crimson Blush

Crimson blush, on the other hand, was developed in a more traditional open field system, but can also be grown in tunnels for fall season extension.

Cornell reports that the fruit ripens later in the year, from September into November, and the name "comes from the color: blush pink to a light, bright red. It produces large, sweet and juicy berries on vigorous canes and is a heavy producer."

Collaborations

Cornell is collaborating with two commercial partners – PhyllaTech, L.L.C., based in North Carolina, and North American Plants, in Oregon – which have licenses to propagate the varieties and will have plants available for commercial growers to order ahead for next spring’s planting.

A third partner, Gurney’s Seed and Nursery Co., part of the Gardens Alive! company, will have crimson blush available for the retail market and homeowners.

The New varieties were developed in collaboration with the New York State Berry Grower’s Association. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets also supports the Cornell AgriTech berry breeding program.