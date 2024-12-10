Apple exporter from New Zealand releases website to complement brand refresh

New Zealand's fresh produce export business, Te Mata Exports announced the launch of a new website for a1 Apple (www.a1apple.co.nz), which aligns with the brand’s fresh new look and aims to build on the momentum of last season.

Best known as a premium first-to-market New Zealand export apple, a1 Apple has made an impact with its red color, crisp texture, and balanced flavor, particularly in Asian markets, where it has proven to be an early-season favorite with consumers.

Sarah McCormack, CEO of Te Mata Exports, highlighted the significance of having an online presence to support the a1 Apple brand.

“Our refreshed website reflects the premium quality and appeal of the a1 Apple,” said McCormack. “It’s an exciting step forward to share the story of this premium New Zealand early-season export apple. With growing demand and increased volumes expected over the coming seasons and beyond, this platform allows us to better connect with global customers and showcase the work of our growers.”

“The a1 Apple represents the very best of Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne,” McCormack added. “Our growers put a huge amount of effort into producing apples that truly stand out, and we are pleased to help support their hard work by driving the brand as well as supporting sales, marketing, distribution, and global compliance.”

With a healthy crop and harvest beginning in January 2025, a1 Apples are set to be enjoyed by many more international consumers, with volumes steadily building as more fruit comes to market over the next ten years.