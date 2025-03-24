March 24 , 2025

The newly founded Global Grape Group announced on March 20 the launch of its “Have a Grape Day” campaign in the U.S.

The campaign aims to increase awareness and consumption of grapes as the ultimate healthy snack. It will reach millions of consumers nationally through digital media, retail partners, out-of-home placements, and point-of-purchase marketing displays.

This effort is an initiative of the Global Grape Group, whose founding members include leading table grape companies from Chile, Peru, and Mexico, and that will soon expand to include grape companies from around the world. The group's mission is to design retail alliances and consumer marketing efforts to increase grape consumption and position grapes as the ultimate healthy snack.

“As snacking trends in the United States shift to more natural and health-conscious foods, grapes are a natural and delicious option that works for the entire family, and we are proud to bring them front and center for the US consumer,” said Sergio Lugo, Mexico Board Member, Global Grape Group.

“Our organization’s goal is for consumers to know that, according to the Cleveland Clinic, as part of a healthy diet, grapes can help them boost their immune system, protect them against heart disease, improve bone health and brain function,” stated Manuel Yzaga, Peru Board Member, Global Grape Group.

Starting with the U.S. market, the Global Grape Group will use marketing, industry partnerships, research, and consumer education to elevate the perception of grapes in the U.S. as a strong player in the healthy snack market, ensuring higher demand, market growth, and long-term sustainability for grape producers worldwide.

Officially launched at the Femme! 2025, a Women’s History Month event in California, a gathering of powerful women, trailblazers, and visionaries coming together to enjoy a unique blend of exhilarating networking with professional, holistic experiences focused on well-being. It dedicated “me time”– with intentionality!

“This event offered the perfect backdrop of the launch of our Have a Grape Day campaign that seeks to connect with health and wellbeing-conscious women, in particular, as they continually look for healthy snack options for them and their families,” said Ignacio Caballero, Chile Board Member, Global Grape Group.

The Global Grape Group sponsored Femme! 2025, hosting a Have a Grape Day snack break featuring fresh table grapes and offering grape-inspired menu items during exquisite dining experiences throughout the event.