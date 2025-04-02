April 02 , 2025

Peru's Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (MIDAGRI), through the National Agrarian Health Service, announced that the 2024-2025 table grape campaign registered exports of 562,093 tons, consolidating Peru's position as world leader in exports for the second consecutive year.

Grape exports reached 44 international markets. Three key markets accounted for 83%: the United States with 46% share, European countries (24%) and Mexico (8%). Other important markets included the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, Hong Kong, Colombia, China and Taiwan.

Peru's export season runs from October to April of the following year. The country has more than 56 varieties of table grapes, the most exported being Sweet Globe, Red Globe, and Allison, which are also the most demanded in the international market.

A few weeks before the end of the export season, SENASA authorized 137 packing plants and certified more than 22,000 hectares of crops, mainly in the regions of Ica and Piura, followed by Lambayeque, La Libertad, Arequipa, and other regions such as Ancash, Lima, Moquegua, Tacna and Cajamarca.

Access for Peruvian table grapes

In recent years, SENASA has gained access to Japan, China, and Ecuador in a joint effort with the Association of Table Grape Producers (PROVID), adding to the 92 international markets that already enjoy these Peruvian products.

To promote the sustainable growth of this agro-export sector, SENASA has taken an important step by initiating, for the first time in South America, phytosanitary certification for the export of fresh fruit in refrigerated holds of ships (under cold treatment) at the port of Paracas, Ica region, as of December 2024.

According to an analysis by Fluctuante, the 2024/2025 season of Peruvian table grapes marked a milestone in the country's agro-export history. For the first time, exports exceeded US$2 billion, a figure that until now had only been reached by blueberries, consolidating grapes as one of the pillars of the national agro-export sector.

According to the report, the record not only reflects the growing international demand for Peruvian table grapes but also the sector's capacity for adaptation and resilience in a complicated context.

Various climatic, logistical, and commercial factors put producers and exporters to the test throughout the season.