Fruitbox becomes exclusive agent for Zespri brand in East Africa

In an ongoing effort to align with strong and respected global fresh produce brands, Fruitbox Ltd. recently partnered with New Zealand post-harvest operator EastPack Ltd. to supply Zespri brand kiwifruit to Kenya.

“We are excited to partner with EastPack via their collaborative marketing partnership with Zespri to represent this well-known global brand. It fits well with our model of trading first-class fruit with integrity,” said Sandip Jethalal, general manager of Fruitbox Ltd., shortly after the first shipment with Zespri kiwifruit arrived in Nairobi.

Fruitbox Ltd., a Kenyan importing and distribution company, was formed in 2014 and is owned by two South African companies, Vitanova International and Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, as well as Messrs. Sandip Jethalal and Bhaumik Shah, who both have a long history in the Kenyan fresh produce industry.

Modern supply chain and cold storage

While Zespri’s kiwifruit was previously available in limited volumes in East Africa, the logistical route and cold chain were cumbersome and inefficient. This led to the product having a higher cost and shorter shelf life.

The exclusive partnership enables Fruitbox Ltd. to supply high-value Zespri brand kiwifruit directly and cost-effectively to the region’s growing middle class.

“Previously, we sourced Zespri kiwifruit primarily from South Africa and then air-freighted it to Kenya, contributing to the cost chain and the final product price. Our direct supply chain will reduce the cost to the final consumer. Still, more importantly, we will now be able to vouch for the quality and integrity of the product we sell to our customers,” explains Sandip.

When it comes to handling and storing fruit, Fruitbox Ltd. is the market leader in Kenya.

According to Nico de Lange, chairman of Fruitbox, the company is well-placed in East Africa, with an unparalleled supply chain and modern cold storage facility ensuring consistent quality.

“As a first receiver with established distribution channels and storage facilities, we can import full container loads directly from the country of origin and develop the category to its full potential.”