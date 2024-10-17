US accounted for 30% of Peruvian ag exports between Jan. and Aug. 2024

Between January and August 2024, Peruvian agro-exports totaled US$6.5 billion, showing a growth of 18.7%, compared to the same period of the previous year, informed the Foreign Trade Society of Peru (ComexPeru).

It detailed that, in the first eight months of this year, traditional agricultural shipments amounted to $611 million, Agraria.pe reports.

The International Trade Association pointed out that in the period analyzed this year, the main destinations for Peruvian agro-exports were the United States which represented $1.9 billion, accounting for 30% of the total; and the Netherlands with $922 million, accounting for 14% of the total.

Other important markets were Spain with $530 million, representing 8% of the total, and Chile with $309 million, accounting for 5% of the total.

During the first eight months of 2024, the most used means of transport for Peruvian agro exports was maritime, with a value of 5.7 billion million, representing 88% of the total share of exports; followed by road with $472 million, and air with $308 million.

Value by product

The main agricultural products exported in the first eight months of this year were: Fresh avocados, $1.2 billion million, fresh blueberries, $546 million, fresh grapes, $499 million and fresh or refrigerated asparagus, $212 million.