In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we look at the growth in Peruvian blueberry exports. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

So far in 2024, the global industry has experienced growing uncertainty due to the slowdown in export volumes from Peru. Since the impact of the El Niño phenomenon in 2023, current climate issues and the drought in the northern part of the country have contributed to export volumes not surpassing last year's levels up until week 34, resulting in a sluggish season.

However, week 35 marked a turning point in this trend, indicating the beginning of a recovery for the 2024 season. A shift in the slope of the export curve is expected, with peak volumes projected for weeks 43 to 46. This marks a significant recovery from earlier in the season and suggests that export volumes are now aligning with the projections made by Proarandanos for the 2024/25 campaign, which stand at 293,841 tons, a 27.67% increase compared to the 2023 export of 230,153 tons of fresh blueberries."

Peru Fresh Export Volume By Partner | Cultivated Conventional

It is also important to highlight that prices in USD/Kg have remained high and continue to rise compared to previous seasons. However, it is unlikely they will reach the levels seen in 2023, which were inflated by the significant drop in export volumes due to the effects of El Niño. The global industry’s attention remains focused on Peru's indicators, as the country continues to lead the world in exports.

Related articles: IBO report shows continuous growth of blueberry industry in 2024