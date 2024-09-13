Texas ag Commissioner launches campaign to support farmer's mental health

The Texas Agriculture Commissioner, Sid Miller, and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) announced the launch of the "Texas Peace of Mind" campaign. The initiative is dedicated to supporting the mental well-being of the state's farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers.

Through TDA's AgriStress Helpline, this campaign offers a lifeline to those who are the backbone of Texas agriculture.

The campaign will officially launch at the Texas State Fair, promoting optimism and resilience with inspiring messaging and powerful imagery.

Visitors to the GO TEXAN Pavilion, presented by Southwest Dairy Farmers, will have the chance to learn more about the AgriStress Helpline, shop for local agricultural products, and engage in interactive activities that celebrate the strength and spirit of Texas agriculture.

"Our farmers and ranchers face challenges that most folks can't fathom, and their mental health is just as critical as their physical well-being," Commissioner Miller emphasized. "That's why we're teaming up with the AgriSafe Network in this essential campaign—because when we support our agriculture community, we're standing up for the future of Texas."

"Texas Peace of Mind" aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues within the agricultural community while promoting proactive stress management via the AgriStress Helpline. By offering a supportive and confidential platform, the AgriStress Helpline seeks to increase awareness of its services and encourage individuals to prioritize their mental health.

Farmers, ranchers, and agricultural workers face a serious mental health crisis. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, one in four people worldwide experiences mental health issues each year. If this statistic holds true for our agricultural community, it means that about 25 percent of farmers worldwide are grappling with mental health challenges.

Recent studies indicate a sharp rise in stress and mental health issues among farmers, driven by economic pressures, climate change, and the isolation that comes with the job. These factors are creating a perfect storm, making it more critical than ever to address mental health in the agricultural sector.

"Our agricultural community is up against challenges like never before, and it's time we address the mental health needs of those who work day in and day out to feed this nation," said Commissioner Miller. "With the 'Texas Peace of Mind' campaign, we aim to embrace open dialogue and unwavering support, ensuring our farmers, ranchers, and agriculture workers feel empowered to reach out when they need it most."

For more information on the AgriStress Helpline or additional resources that support the mental health of farmers and ranchers, visit AgriSafe.org.