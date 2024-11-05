Small avocado prices drop in the United States and Europe

The latest Avobook Report for week 44 shows that avocado shipments to Europe have grown by 17% compared to the previous week, while small avocado prices have fallen in Amsterdam and the U.S.

According to the report, the increase in European shipments can be attributed to "the expected arrival of avocados from countries that are just beginning their harvest, like Spain and Morocco."

During the week, Chilean avocados made up 53% of the market, followed by Colombia (19%) and Israel (11%), which will grow in the coming weeks.

Prices of small avocados in Amsterdam and the United States are falling, but large-size avocados were spared from a massive drop in prices.

The United States is a market dominated by Mexico (98%), with California and Peru off the map and Chile with a 1.2% share. Supplies from both countries declined compared to the previous week, which explains the 9% drop in total volume.

Very little fruit arrived in China (19 containers), most of it from Chile; and the volume arriving is still much lower than at the same date in 2023 (-46%).

The Avobook W44 Report is available here.