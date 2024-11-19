The Avobook Report for week 46 has two noteworthy facts. The first is the weekly increase of Mexican fruit, which has an impact on the increase in the total volume of avocados arriving in the United States, and the more diversified distribution of the European market.

In this case, Mexico increased its arrivals to the U.S. market, taking 97% of the market, while on the other side of the Atlantic, in Europe, Morocco is beginning to fill the gaps left by the reduction in arrivals from Chile and Colombia, with fairly stable prices in the comparison between weeks.

In the case of the reception of avocados in China, although the total volume increases, it is still far from the figures recorded on the same date in 2023, according to details of the Avobook report.

The same document points out that the two South American countries that remain at the top of the region's exports, had dropped in their shipments at the end of week 45, with 30% less in the case of Chile, and 13% less in Colombia's shipments.

The Global Avocado Summit organized by the Chilean Avocado Committee and Yentzen Group will be held on November 21 at the Casino Monticello event center.