In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we analyze Morocco's emergence in the blueberry industry. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

Last week, our team presented at the 33rd International Berries Seminar, organized by Blueberry Consulting in Tangier, Morocco. Joining key industry figures such as Juan Pablo Bentin of Family Farms Peru, Amine Bennani of the Moroccan Association of Berries Growers, Philip Symons from North Bay, and Kamal Ouhmad from Driscoll’s, we highlighted Morocco’s impressive rise in the global blueberry market.

In 2023, Morocco surpassed Spain in terms of export volume, marking a significant achievement in an industry that has seen global exports multiply by ten over the past decade.

Global Fresh Export Volume | Cultivated Conventional

Morocco’s Blueberry Industry: A Rising Star

Morocco’s peak blueberry export season runs from January to June, a period in which the country has solidified its position in the global market. Morocco's reputation for delivering consistently high-quality fruit has been a key factor in its success. Moreover, one of its greatest strengths lies in its proximity to the European market, which offers a logistical advantage over its competitors.

In 2023, Morocco exported 58% of its blueberry production to Spain, where a significant portion was re-exported to other European countries. Nearly 23% of Moroccan exports went to the UK, a crucial partner that offers favorable prices and a market eager for blueberries. The geographical proximity to Europe allows Morocco to provide fresher produce at competitive prices, helping it gain a foothold in the region.

Morocco Fresh Export Volume by Partners | Cultivated Conventional

Beyond Europe, Moroccan blueberries have begun to make their mark in other regions, including the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Canada. While export volumes to these markets remain relatively small, the diversification signals Morocco's strategic intent to reduce its dependency on European markets and expand into North America and high-growth regions such as Asia and the Middle East.

Morocco Fresh Export Volume by Partners | Cultivated Conventional

Strong Market Performance in 2024

In early 2024, Morocco saw an improvement in its export prices compared to 2023. For instance, blueberries exported to Spain in January reached $6.94 per kilogram, up from $5.27 in the previous year. Likewise, shipments to Germany fetched $10.58 per kilogram, compared to $7.42 in 2023.

Morocco Fresh Export Prices by Partners | Cultivated Conventional

Particularly impressive were the prices achieved in Hong Kong, where blueberries reached $18.31 per kilogram in December 2023. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia also offered high returns, with prices exceeding $11 per kilogram.

Competitive Advantage in Key Markets

The UK remains one of Morocco’s most important markets, where Moroccan blueberries enter the market at the end of the Southern Hemisphere season (Peru, Chile, South Africa) and just before Spain's season begins. This timing means that around its peak in April, Morocco faces relatively little competition. By extending its growing season—potentially filling export gaps during the winter and summer—Morocco could further strengthen its market position.

Strengths, Opportunities, and Challenges

One of Morocco’s main strengths lies in the quality of its produce, which includes a high proportion of premium varieties. The country also benefits from advanced agronomic practices, favorable growing conditions, and an early production window, thanks to greenhouses in regions like Agadir. These factors allow Morocco to produce blueberries earlier than its European competitors. The expertise gained through the presence of some of the world's leading players in the blueberry industry is also crucial in this development.

Opportunities abound for Morocco to extend its harvest season further by expanding production into southern regions like Dakhla to unlock opportunities earlier in the season, or the Atlas Mountains, which could support later harvests.

However, the industry also faces challenges. Rising production costs, driven by severe drought and reliance on desalinated water, are a significant concern. Furthermore, the domestic market for blueberries remains limited, increasing dependence on exports. Although reliance on Spain and the UK as key partners may create vulnerabilities in the event of market disruptions, Morocco's efforts to diversify its export markets—particularly to Canada, Hong Kong, and the Middle East—will be crucial in reducing its dependence on Europe.

Future Outlook

In the face of growing global competition, Morocco’s blueberry industry must contend with unpredictable weather conditions and competition challenges from other major exporters like Chile and Spain, who are investing in new genetic varieties. Market fluctuations could also impact profitability, making it crucial for Morocco to continue focusing on quality and diversifying its market reach.

In less than 15 years, Morocco has emerged as a leader in the global blueberry industry. Moving forward, sustaining this growth will depend on a continued emphasis on quality and consumer experience. The best marketing for the future is ensuring that today’s fruit meets the highest standards of taste and quality. Morocco is well-positioned to meet rising global demand for premium blueberries and, by further diversifying into markets like Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North America, the country can secure its place as a dominant player in the industry.