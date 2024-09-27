Crownless pineapples: A more sustainable, convenient option?

Eight out of 10 consumers do not know the correct way to store a pineapple, and most eat it 'later' than ideal, according to recent research by Fyffes. The global tropical fruit producer is preparing to launch crownless pineapples in Europe.

Fyffes surveyed over 1,000 consumers in the United Kingdom and Ireland to evaluate their pineapple consumption habits and knowledge.

The research found that only 19% of people know the best way to store a pineapple, which is to refrigerate it after cutting. Almost a third of respondents let the pineapple ripen in a fruit bowl, which shortens its shelf life.

The results indicated a general lack of knowledge about the fruit, with nearly two in five (39%) respondents unaware of its health benefits, which include its high vitamin C, manganese and fiber content, and its potential to aid digestion and reduce inflammation.

The survey also provided insight into the importance of sustainability to consumers: more than two in five (43%) respondents consider it important that the pineapples they buy are sustainably and ethically sourced. Another 64% said they would pay more for sustainably and ethically produced pineapples; a third (33%) would be willing to pay 5% more; and 22% would be willing to pay 10% more.

Similarly, freshness (32%), price (17%) and ripeness (17%) of the fruit are key factors for people when buying pineapples.

Crownless pineapples

For retailers, crownless pineapples significantly reduce carbon emissions, as up to 30% more pineapples can be transported as they take up less space. The extracted crowns are replanted in pineapple fields or crushed and delivered to local farmers for animal feed.

For consumers, these minimize organic waste and reduce the time and effort involved in their preparation.

“We are delighted to see the uptake of crownless pineapples by retailers here in the UK. Crownless pineapples mean we can help retailers meet their greenhouse gas reduction targets and reduce compostable waste,” said John Hopkins, managing director of Fyffes UK.

He added, “An unexpected benefit is the reaction from consumers who value the space saving in the shopping basket and storage at home. We hope to see pineapples become a staple in households across Europe and beyond.”

Ciarán Sweeney, managing director of Fyffes Ireland, commented, “We are pleased and encouraged to see the growing demand and importance of sustainability among consumers, with 64% willing to pay more for ethically sourced produce.”

“At Fyffes, we have been delivering on our sustainability targets since we set our baseline in 2020, and we are keen to support retailers to meet this growing demand while reducing waste and carbon emissions through innovations like the launch of our new crownless pineapple.”

Fyffes is already firmly committed to responsible production, as illustrated by its greenhouse gas target, endorsed by the Science Based Target initiative, and its work on human rights due diligence.

Featured image by Fyffes.